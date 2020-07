Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Enjoy Carefree Living In This 2br/2ba Corner-Lot End-Unit Condo On Pondside Site. Upkeep Is So Easy In This Rewarding Unit. You Will Delight In A Variety Of Features Such As Great Room, Walk-In Closets And Fireplace. Vaulted Ceilings, Master Suite, Dual Vanities. Updated Kitchen, Pantry, Formal Dining Room. Main-Level Laundry, Washer/Dryer hook up. Two-Car Garage, Deck. Be Sure To See This Charming Home!