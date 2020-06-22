All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 15 2019 at 1:05 AM

7536 Liquori Court

7536 Liquori Court · No Longer Available
Location

7536 Liquori Court, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7536 Liquori Court have any available units?
7536 Liquori Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7536 Liquori Court currently offering any rent specials?
7536 Liquori Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7536 Liquori Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7536 Liquori Court is pet friendly.
Does 7536 Liquori Court offer parking?
No, 7536 Liquori Court does not offer parking.
Does 7536 Liquori Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7536 Liquori Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7536 Liquori Court have a pool?
No, 7536 Liquori Court does not have a pool.
Does 7536 Liquori Court have accessible units?
No, 7536 Liquori Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7536 Liquori Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7536 Liquori Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7536 Liquori Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7536 Liquori Court does not have units with air conditioning.
