All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7405 Graymont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7405 Graymont Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7405 Graymont Drive

7405 Graymont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7405 Graymont Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Newton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits!*** Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Decatur Township, this home offers 2,326 sq ft of comfortable living space.  Home offers a separate living room and great room.  Huge eat in kitchen has been updated with ceramic tile floors, granite counters, and a new kitchen appliance package will be delivered upon move in.  Great bedroom sizes! Terrific master bathroom features dual sinks, tub, separate stand up shower, and over sized closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 Graymont Drive have any available units?
7405 Graymont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7405 Graymont Drive have?
Some of 7405 Graymont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 Graymont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7405 Graymont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 Graymont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7405 Graymont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7405 Graymont Drive offer parking?
No, 7405 Graymont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7405 Graymont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 Graymont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 Graymont Drive have a pool?
No, 7405 Graymont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7405 Graymont Drive have accessible units?
No, 7405 Graymont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 Graymont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7405 Graymont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College