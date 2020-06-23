7405 Graymont Drive

Amenities

***Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits!*** Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Decatur Township, this home offers 2,326 sq ft of comfortable living space. Home offers a separate living room and great room. Huge eat in kitchen has been updated with ceramic tile floors, granite counters, and a new kitchen appliance package will be delivered upon move in. Great bedroom sizes! Terrific master bathroom features dual sinks, tub, separate stand up shower, and over sized closet.