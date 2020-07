Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Opportunity to live in a prime downtown location in Lockerbie Square at the heart of Indy along Mass Ave. A luxuriously renovated mixed-use development with six residential condos. Your spacious loft can be fully furnished or not. Comes with 2 private large bedrooms, master has a walk-in closet and bathroom attached. Comes with parking spaces in private outdoor in lot in gated area. One of a kind quality and charm. Call or email to set up showings.