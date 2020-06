Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Franklin Township, 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Two Story Home with Private Backyard and Much More! - This 2 Story Home comes with 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and is MOVE-IN READY! ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE: A large Bonus Room, Fenced in Backyard w/ Large Deck, Open Floor Plan, Garden Tub in Master Bath, Walk-in Closets and Franklin Community Schools. Property is located in the popular community of Amber Ridge (located in Franklin Township).



(RLNE3608617)