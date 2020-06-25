6666 Black Antler Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a loft in Perry Township. This home has so many wonderful amenities! From a gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and privacy fenced in backyard, this home has everything you need to call home. Upstairs offers a loft/bonus area for additional space. All 3 bedrooms are good sized with an over sized closet. Master bedroom has its own en suite master bath with garden tub. Home is on a cul-de-sac with a beautiful view of a pond!