All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6666 Black Antler Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6666 Black Antler Circle
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

6666 Black Antler Circle

6666 Black Antler Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6666 Black Antler Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a loft in Perry Township. This home has so many wonderful amenities! From a gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and privacy fenced in backyard, this home has everything you need to call home.  Upstairs offers a loft/bonus area for additional space.  All 3 bedrooms are good sized with an over sized closet.  Master bedroom has its own en suite master bath with garden tub.  Home is on a cul-de-sac with a beautiful view of a pond!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6666 Black Antler Circle have any available units?
6666 Black Antler Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6666 Black Antler Circle have?
Some of 6666 Black Antler Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6666 Black Antler Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6666 Black Antler Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6666 Black Antler Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6666 Black Antler Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6666 Black Antler Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6666 Black Antler Circle offers parking.
Does 6666 Black Antler Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6666 Black Antler Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6666 Black Antler Circle have a pool?
No, 6666 Black Antler Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6666 Black Antler Circle have accessible units?
No, 6666 Black Antler Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6666 Black Antler Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6666 Black Antler Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College