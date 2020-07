Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** PLEASE ADVISE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **



This home is in Decatur Township off Mann Rd and Mills in Popular Pheasant Run. This home features fresh paint throughout, laminate flooring in large living room and formal dining room, large family room with a wood burning fireplace and a spacious fenced-in yard. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready!

Contact us to schedule a showing.