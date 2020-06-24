All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6484 Townsend Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6484 Townsend Way
Last updated March 9 2020 at 3:23 PM

6484 Townsend Way

6484 Townsend Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Crooked Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6484 Townsend Way, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Crooked Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This home in popular Pike Township off 62nd & Michigan Road and is within minutes to shops, restaurants and more! This home has lovely laminate flooring, a large family room with woodburning fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Nice deck and large fenced-in yard! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6484 Townsend Way have any available units?
6484 Townsend Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6484 Townsend Way currently offering any rent specials?
6484 Townsend Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6484 Townsend Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6484 Townsend Way is pet friendly.
Does 6484 Townsend Way offer parking?
No, 6484 Townsend Way does not offer parking.
Does 6484 Townsend Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6484 Townsend Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6484 Townsend Way have a pool?
No, 6484 Townsend Way does not have a pool.
Does 6484 Townsend Way have accessible units?
No, 6484 Townsend Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6484 Townsend Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6484 Townsend Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6484 Townsend Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6484 Townsend Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College