6484 Townsend Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This home in popular Pike Township off 62nd & Michigan Road and is within minutes to shops, restaurants and more! This home has lovely laminate flooring, a large family room with woodburning fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Nice deck and large fenced-in yard! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.