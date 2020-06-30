All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 2 2020 at 10:50 PM

6381 River Valley Way

6381 River Valley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

6381 River Valley Way, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located off Mann & Mills Road in Decatur Township and provides easy access to schools, interstates and the Indianapolis Airport. This property features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room, spacious eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space, nice backyard with patio and a 2-car attached garage. The Master Bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and a full bath. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6381 River Valley Way have any available units?
6381 River Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6381 River Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
6381 River Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6381 River Valley Way pet-friendly?
No, 6381 River Valley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6381 River Valley Way offer parking?
Yes, 6381 River Valley Way offers parking.
Does 6381 River Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6381 River Valley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6381 River Valley Way have a pool?
No, 6381 River Valley Way does not have a pool.
Does 6381 River Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 6381 River Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6381 River Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6381 River Valley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6381 River Valley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6381 River Valley Way does not have units with air conditioning.

