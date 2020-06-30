6381 River Valley Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is located off Mann & Mills Road in Decatur Township and provides easy access to schools, interstates and the Indianapolis Airport. This property features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room, spacious eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space, nice backyard with patio and a 2-car attached garage. The Master Bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and a full bath. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.