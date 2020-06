Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This spacious home is located off New York & College Avenue with access to all things in Downtown Indianapolis. Home features stainless steel appliances in eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors, living room leading out to balcony and 1-car garage & 1 assigned parking spot. Lower level with lots of storage and washer and dryer. Pets Negotiable!

