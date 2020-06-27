All apartments in Indianapolis
610 North PAYTON Avenue
610 North PAYTON Avenue

610 Payton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

610 Payton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
East Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath has just about everything. The home opens to a large living room with a Gas-burning Fireplace & plenty of natural light. The Dining Room is right off the Living Room & leads to the kitchen with tons of cabinets & counter space. The 3 bedrooms & bathrooms are located down the hall & all include overhead lighting. The full-sized basement is perfect for extra living space, extra storage or can be used as a workshop. Plus it has it's own fireplace! The washer & dryer are included & are also located downstairs. The oversized 2-car garage is perfect for staying out of the snow & rain. All windows have been replaced to help with energy costs & the fully fenced back yard with tons of green grass is just icing on the cake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 North PAYTON Avenue have any available units?
610 North PAYTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 North PAYTON Avenue have?
Some of 610 North PAYTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 North PAYTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
610 North PAYTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 North PAYTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 610 North PAYTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 610 North PAYTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 610 North PAYTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 610 North PAYTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 North PAYTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 North PAYTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 610 North PAYTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 610 North PAYTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 610 North PAYTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 610 North PAYTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 North PAYTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
