610 North PAYTON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath has just about everything. The home opens to a large living room with a Gas-burning Fireplace & plenty of natural light. The Dining Room is right off the Living Room & leads to the kitchen with tons of cabinets & counter space. The 3 bedrooms & bathrooms are located down the hall & all include overhead lighting. The full-sized basement is perfect for extra living space, extra storage or can be used as a workshop. Plus it has it's own fireplace! The washer & dryer are included & are also located downstairs. The oversized 2-car garage is perfect for staying out of the snow & rain. All windows have been replaced to help with energy costs & the fully fenced back yard with tons of green grass is just icing on the cake.