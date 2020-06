Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom ranch on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home boasts new carpet, flooring, and paint. Spacious living room features vaulted ceilings, skylights, ceiling fan, and stunning fireplace. Large kitchen has brand new granite counter tops, wonderful white cabinets, and all new kitchen appliances installed upon move in. Master bedroom is good sized and features a full en suite master bathroom. Great location on a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees.