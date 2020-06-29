5845 BROUSE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Super classic oversized cape cod with finished basement in Broad Ripple. This home has three bedrooms, two on the main floor and one upstairs. Two full baths, one on main floor and one in the finished basement. Home has been remodeled with newer energy saving furnace, double pane windows, roof and has absolutely maintained its classic old charm. Basement features custom wet bar. Both full baths have been remodeled, kitchen too. Large master bedroom. Home has been professionally landscaped to provide privacy as well as a little paradise surround for entertaining on the large back patio. Tuck your car and lawn equipment away in the oversized one-car garage.