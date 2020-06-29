All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5845 BROUSE Avenue

5845 Brouse Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5845 Brouse Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Super classic oversized cape cod with finished basement in Broad Ripple. This home has three bedrooms, two on the main floor and one upstairs. Two full baths, one on main floor and one in the finished basement. Home has been remodeled with newer energy saving furnace, double pane windows, roof and has absolutely maintained its classic old charm. Basement features custom wet bar. Both full baths have been remodeled, kitchen too. Large master bedroom. Home has been professionally landscaped to provide privacy as well as a little paradise surround for entertaining on the large back patio. Tuck your car and lawn equipment away in the oversized one-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5845 BROUSE Avenue have any available units?
5845 BROUSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5845 BROUSE Avenue have?
Some of 5845 BROUSE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5845 BROUSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5845 BROUSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5845 BROUSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5845 BROUSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5845 BROUSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5845 BROUSE Avenue offers parking.
Does 5845 BROUSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5845 BROUSE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5845 BROUSE Avenue have a pool?
No, 5845 BROUSE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5845 BROUSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5845 BROUSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5845 BROUSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5845 BROUSE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
