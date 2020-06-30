5742 Ashcroft Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home situated on a cul-de-sac features a split floor plan, stunning barn wood look vinyl wood flooring and fresh paint in lovely neutral tones throughout. Vaulted ceilings in the bright great room with sliding glass doors to your patio and full privacy fenced back yard - perfect for entertaining. Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinetry, has a pass through opening to the great room and all appliances included! Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and master bathroom. Second and third bedrooms are also good sized with nice closets and share the second full tub/shower combo bathroom. Laundry/Utility room off the kitchen. Great landscaping on this property and around this nice, quiet neighborhood. Large storage shed in the back yard. Attached 2 car garage with remote openers and keyless entry. Easy access to interstate. Just 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with all the city has to offer!



All Electric Home.



Decatur Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.