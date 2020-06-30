All apartments in Indianapolis
5742 Ashcroft Drive

5742 Ashcroft Drive
Location

5742 Ashcroft Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Newton

Amenities

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home situated on a cul-de-sac features a split floor plan, stunning barn wood look vinyl wood flooring and fresh paint in lovely neutral tones throughout. Vaulted ceilings in the bright great room with sliding glass doors to your patio and full privacy fenced back yard - perfect for entertaining. Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinetry, has a pass through opening to the great room and all appliances included! Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and master bathroom. Second and third bedrooms are also good sized with nice closets and share the second full tub/shower combo bathroom. Laundry/Utility room off the kitchen. Great landscaping on this property and around this nice, quiet neighborhood. Large storage shed in the back yard. Attached 2 car garage with remote openers and keyless entry. Easy access to interstate. Just 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with all the city has to offer!

All Electric Home.

Decatur Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 5742 Ashcroft Drive have any available units?
5742 Ashcroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5742 Ashcroft Drive have?
Some of 5742 Ashcroft Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5742 Ashcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5742 Ashcroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5742 Ashcroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5742 Ashcroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5742 Ashcroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5742 Ashcroft Drive offers parking.
Does 5742 Ashcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5742 Ashcroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5742 Ashcroft Drive have a pool?
No, 5742 Ashcroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5742 Ashcroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 5742 Ashcroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5742 Ashcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5742 Ashcroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

