Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5607 Dunk Drive

5607 Dunk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5607 Dunk Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This home is a 4 Bedroom, 1.5l Bath Bi-Level located in Eagledale. It has over 1,900 square ft, has tons of space and decorating options . Kitchen includes a breakfast bar. Has newly updated light fixtures in dining room/living room area. Finished wooden deck looks out over fully fenced back yard. Massive master bedroom is on the same level as laundry room! Come see today!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5607 Dunk Drive have any available units?
5607 Dunk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5607 Dunk Drive have?
Some of 5607 Dunk Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5607 Dunk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5607 Dunk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 Dunk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5607 Dunk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5607 Dunk Drive offer parking?
No, 5607 Dunk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5607 Dunk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5607 Dunk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 Dunk Drive have a pool?
No, 5607 Dunk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5607 Dunk Drive have accessible units?
No, 5607 Dunk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 Dunk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5607 Dunk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
