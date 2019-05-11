5607 Dunk Drive

Amenities

This home is a 4 Bedroom, 1.5l Bath Bi-Level located in Eagledale. It has over 1,900 square ft, has tons of space and decorating options . Kitchen includes a breakfast bar. Has newly updated light fixtures in dining room/living room area. Finished wooden deck looks out over fully fenced back yard. Massive master bedroom is on the same level as laundry room! Come see today!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.