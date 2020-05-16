All apartments in Indianapolis
5569 Bracken Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5569 Bracken Drive

5569 Bracken Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5569 Bracken Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Galludet

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,900 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5569 Bracken Drive have any available units?
5569 Bracken Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5569 Bracken Drive have?
Some of 5569 Bracken Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5569 Bracken Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5569 Bracken Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5569 Bracken Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5569 Bracken Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5569 Bracken Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5569 Bracken Drive offers parking.
Does 5569 Bracken Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5569 Bracken Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5569 Bracken Drive have a pool?
No, 5569 Bracken Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5569 Bracken Drive have accessible units?
No, 5569 Bracken Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5569 Bracken Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5569 Bracken Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

