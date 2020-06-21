5549 Sleet Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

This home is located in Franklin Township off Thompson & Arlington and provides easy access to local schools, grocery stores and Greenwood shops. This property features fresh paint throughout, a large living room, eat-in kitchen with ample counter/cabinet space, separate family room on the lower level with 1/2 bathroom and fourth bedroom. Three bedrooms upstairs. The back yard is fully fenced and includes a large deck with built-in benches and a storage shed. Dogs Allowed. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.