Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5549 Sleet Drive
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:50 AM

5549 Sleet Drive

5549 Sleet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5549 Sleet Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This home is located in Franklin Township off Thompson & Arlington and provides easy access to local schools, grocery stores and Greenwood shops. This property features fresh paint throughout, a large living room, eat-in kitchen with ample counter/cabinet space, separate family room on the lower level with 1/2 bathroom and fourth bedroom. Three bedrooms upstairs. The back yard is fully fenced and includes a large deck with built-in benches and a storage shed. Dogs Allowed. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5549 Sleet Drive have any available units?
5549 Sleet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5549 Sleet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5549 Sleet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5549 Sleet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5549 Sleet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5549 Sleet Drive offer parking?
No, 5549 Sleet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5549 Sleet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5549 Sleet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5549 Sleet Drive have a pool?
No, 5549 Sleet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5549 Sleet Drive have accessible units?
No, 5549 Sleet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5549 Sleet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5549 Sleet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5549 Sleet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5549 Sleet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
