Great chance to Rent home on North-East Indy (zip code 46226!)! Updated 3BD & 2BA ranch with 1400 sq.f. of living space!! This house with open floor plan features formal large bright living room, family room and functional kitchen plus bonus room off of kitchen! All bedrooms are good size, tiled bath! Big fenced back yard with mature trees - great place for family BBQ's! The home is conveniently located near shopping and transportation! To Rent 5546 Marilyn rd, Indianapolis or to get more information, please call us today at 317-888-1130 or check the property out at www.IndyLease.com!!