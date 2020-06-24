All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:36 AM

5546 Marilyn Rd

5546 Marilyn Road · No Longer Available
Location

5546 Marilyn Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
www.IndyLease.com or contact us at 317-888-1130
Great chance to Rent home on North-East Indy (zip code 46226!)! Updated 3BD & 2BA ranch with 1400 sq.f. of living space!! This house with open floor plan features formal large bright living room, family room and functional kitchen plus bonus room off of kitchen! All bedrooms are good size, tiled bath! Big fenced back yard with mature trees - great place for family BBQ's! The home is conveniently located near shopping and transportation! To Rent 5546 Marilyn rd, Indianapolis or to get more information, please call us today at 317-888-1130 or check the property out at www.IndyLease.com!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5546 Marilyn Rd have any available units?
5546 Marilyn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5546 Marilyn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5546 Marilyn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5546 Marilyn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5546 Marilyn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5546 Marilyn Rd offer parking?
No, 5546 Marilyn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5546 Marilyn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5546 Marilyn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5546 Marilyn Rd have a pool?
No, 5546 Marilyn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5546 Marilyn Rd have accessible units?
No, 5546 Marilyn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5546 Marilyn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5546 Marilyn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5546 Marilyn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5546 Marilyn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
