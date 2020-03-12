514 West 43rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Butler Tarkington Colonial Just East of Sunset extremely convenient to the campus & only 15 minutes from the heart of downtown (IUPUI or the Circle) This charming and well cared for home is Perfect for Butler Staff, Professors & Students! You'll love the main floor Master + 3 more bedrooms up (all with hardwoods) and there is a great traditional Living and dining room also with great hardwoods. The kitchen has many updates including white cabinets & beautiful granite. Tons of storage space in the full basement too and Landlord takes care of lawn maintenance. Lots of off street parking. Home is not for sale only for lease. Willing to show for the 2020-2021 school year too subject to the new tenant only wanting to lease for 1 year only