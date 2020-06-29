All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:52 AM

5139 W Miller St

5139 West Miller Street · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5139 West Miller Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Stout Field

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This updated 3 BD home is available for Rent in desirable Indy Heights area on the west side of Indianapolis (zip code 46241). Ben Davis High schools and Wayne middle schools Distr!!! This home with the front porch offers a large formal living room, dining room, and a kitchen.Fresh paint and new flooring. Big 2 car detached garage with extra storage space. To Rent this home or to get more information, please call us today at 317-888-1130 or check the property out at www.IndyLease.com!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5139 W Miller St have any available units?
5139 W Miller St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5139 W Miller St have?
Some of 5139 W Miller St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5139 W Miller St currently offering any rent specials?
5139 W Miller St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 W Miller St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5139 W Miller St is pet friendly.
Does 5139 W Miller St offer parking?
Yes, 5139 W Miller St offers parking.
Does 5139 W Miller St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5139 W Miller St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 W Miller St have a pool?
No, 5139 W Miller St does not have a pool.
Does 5139 W Miller St have accessible units?
No, 5139 W Miller St does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 W Miller St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5139 W Miller St does not have units with dishwashers.
