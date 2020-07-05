All apartments in Indianapolis
5126 Thrush Dr

5126 Thrush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5126 Thrush Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/571ffce019 ---- This perfect family ranch house features three carpeted bedrooms, full bath, eat -in kitchen, living room and attached one car garage! Schedule a showing to see this house today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 Thrush Dr have any available units?
5126 Thrush Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5126 Thrush Dr have?
Some of 5126 Thrush Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 Thrush Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5126 Thrush Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 Thrush Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5126 Thrush Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5126 Thrush Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5126 Thrush Dr offers parking.
Does 5126 Thrush Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5126 Thrush Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 Thrush Dr have a pool?
No, 5126 Thrush Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5126 Thrush Dr have accessible units?
No, 5126 Thrush Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 Thrush Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5126 Thrush Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

