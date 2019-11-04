All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5071 Norwaldo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5071 Norwaldo Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5071 Norwaldo Avenue

5071 Norwaldo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fairgrounds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5071 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
SOUTH BROAD RIPPLE 3 BEDROOM BUNGALOW FULLY RENOVATED! Charming 3 bedroom home renovated to include new, open kitchen with some stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and soft-close cabinets. New baths, gorgeous wood-look flooring throughout, fresh two-toned paint, mini-blinds throughout. Sitting room and large bedroom in basement, along with laundry room and extra storage. Private, fenced-in back yard. 1 car detached garage. Professionally managed. This home requires a 2 year lease.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5071 Norwaldo Avenue have any available units?
5071 Norwaldo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5071 Norwaldo Avenue have?
Some of 5071 Norwaldo Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5071 Norwaldo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5071 Norwaldo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5071 Norwaldo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5071 Norwaldo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5071 Norwaldo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5071 Norwaldo Avenue offers parking.
Does 5071 Norwaldo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5071 Norwaldo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5071 Norwaldo Avenue have a pool?
No, 5071 Norwaldo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5071 Norwaldo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5071 Norwaldo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5071 Norwaldo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5071 Norwaldo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College