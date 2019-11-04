5071 Norwaldo Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage cats allowed dogs allowed

SOUTH BROAD RIPPLE 3 BEDROOM BUNGALOW FULLY RENOVATED! Charming 3 bedroom home renovated to include new, open kitchen with some stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and soft-close cabinets. New baths, gorgeous wood-look flooring throughout, fresh two-toned paint, mini-blinds throughout. Sitting room and large bedroom in basement, along with laundry room and extra storage. Private, fenced-in back yard. 1 car detached garage. Professionally managed. This home requires a 2 year lease.

