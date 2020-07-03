Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5050 W 32nd St
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:40 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5050 W 32nd St
5050 West 32nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
5050 West 32nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST/WAYNE TOWNSHIP
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car garage
Nice ranch style home with a nice yard and large kitchen. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5050 W 32nd St have any available units?
5050 W 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5050 W 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
5050 W 32nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 W 32nd St pet-friendly?
No, 5050 W 32nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5050 W 32nd St offer parking?
Yes, 5050 W 32nd St offers parking.
Does 5050 W 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 W 32nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 W 32nd St have a pool?
No, 5050 W 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 5050 W 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 5050 W 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 W 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5050 W 32nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5050 W 32nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5050 W 32nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
