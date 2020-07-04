4906 E 39th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cca8c75099 ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom STEPS AWAY FROM ROSELAWN PARK! You\'ll enjoy hardwood floors, a large backyard and a covered back porch! Sorry, no pets for this home. Just 15 minutes from entertainment in Broad Ripple and shopping at Glendale Town Center. Easy access to I-465 and I-70 for a short commute to Downtown Indy! Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Blinds Detached 2 Car Garage Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Style Flooring