Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4906 E 39th St
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:03 PM

4906 E 39th St

4906 East 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4906 East 39th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Forest Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cca8c75099 ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom STEPS AWAY FROM ROSELAWN PARK! You\'ll enjoy hardwood floors, a large backyard and a covered back porch! Sorry, no pets for this home. Just 15 minutes from entertainment in Broad Ripple and shopping at Glendale Town Center. Easy access to I-465 and I-70 for a short commute to Downtown Indy! Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Blinds Detached 2 Car Garage Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Style Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 E 39th St have any available units?
4906 E 39th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4906 E 39th St have?
Some of 4906 E 39th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 E 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
4906 E 39th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 E 39th St pet-friendly?
No, 4906 E 39th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4906 E 39th St offer parking?
Yes, 4906 E 39th St offers parking.
Does 4906 E 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 E 39th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 E 39th St have a pool?
No, 4906 E 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 4906 E 39th St have accessible units?
No, 4906 E 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 E 39th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4906 E 39th St does not have units with dishwashers.

