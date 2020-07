Amenities

Three bedroom, one and a half baths located just off 465 in the cozy Perry Township community of Glicks Mount Vernon South. Fenced back yard/patio area. This condo has ceramic tile throughout the first floor, ceiling fans throughout. Home is total electric. Owner pays the sewer bill and the HOA fee.