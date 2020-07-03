All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 7 2020

4837 Ossington Court

4837 Ossington Court · No Longer Available
Location

4837 Ossington Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Pike Township just minutes to I-465 and Eagle Creek and close to schools, shopping, restaurants and much more! The home features lovely laminate floors on the main level. Home includes a breakfast area, a pantry, washer/dryer, vaulted ceilings and a half bath downstairs. Master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet attached to a well-done master bathroom. Enjoy a large 2-car garage. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 Ossington Court have any available units?
4837 Ossington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4837 Ossington Court currently offering any rent specials?
4837 Ossington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 Ossington Court pet-friendly?
No, 4837 Ossington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4837 Ossington Court offer parking?
Yes, 4837 Ossington Court offers parking.
Does 4837 Ossington Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4837 Ossington Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 Ossington Court have a pool?
No, 4837 Ossington Court does not have a pool.
Does 4837 Ossington Court have accessible units?
No, 4837 Ossington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 Ossington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4837 Ossington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4837 Ossington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4837 Ossington Court does not have units with air conditioning.

