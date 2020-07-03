4837 Ossington Court

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in Pike Township just minutes to I-465 and Eagle Creek and close to schools, shopping, restaurants and much more! The home features lovely laminate floors on the main level. Home includes a breakfast area, a pantry, washer/dryer, vaulted ceilings and a half bath downstairs. Master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet attached to a well-done master bathroom. Enjoy a large 2-car garage. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.