All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4530 E 16th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4530 E 16th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4530 E 16th St

4530 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4530 East 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Are you looking for a convenient location minutes from downtown Indianapolis? Look no further! In less than 7 miles you are easily able to make a getaway to Mile Square, prestigious golf courses and many opportunities for entertainment where you can relax and have fun with friends and family. The home itself is charming and comes with all major kitchen appliances making your move easy and stress-free. Easy to clean flooring, crisp white walls and an affordable rent price are just some of the reasons you will want to see this home. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your showing!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/4530-e-16th-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 E 16th St have any available units?
4530 E 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4530 E 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
4530 E 16th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 E 16th St pet-friendly?
No, 4530 E 16th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4530 E 16th St offer parking?
No, 4530 E 16th St does not offer parking.
Does 4530 E 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 E 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 E 16th St have a pool?
No, 4530 E 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 4530 E 16th St have accessible units?
No, 4530 E 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 E 16th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4530 E 16th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4530 E 16th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4530 E 16th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College