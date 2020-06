Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bedroom house with beautiful hardwood floors. New appliances, new washer and dryer, fenced in yard, new windows, new lighting, new ceiling fans, new blinds, and new paint. Wood burning fireplace makes the living room welcoming. 2 car garage and a huge basement for storage. Must see!!!!!