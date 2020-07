Amenities

hardwood floors carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

This 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex is perfect for your growing family. There is a lot of space to spread out in and enjoy. Here there is new carpet, new paint, wood-like flooring and lots of updates and a real modern feel. You will love the location and the easy access to all you need. The stove and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental. Make sure you check this home out today.