All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4361 Evanston Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4361 Evanston Ave
Last updated May 21 2019 at 7:43 AM

4361 Evanston Ave

4361 Evanston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fairgrounds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4361 Evanston Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Check out this lovely home!!

For Section 8 applicants copy and past this link to complete our prequalify questionnaire. https://form.jotform.com/83355566403156

for NON section8 use this link
https://form.jotform.com/83355108903153

We look forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4361 Evanston Ave have any available units?
4361 Evanston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4361 Evanston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4361 Evanston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4361 Evanston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4361 Evanston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4361 Evanston Ave offer parking?
No, 4361 Evanston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4361 Evanston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4361 Evanston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4361 Evanston Ave have a pool?
No, 4361 Evanston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4361 Evanston Ave have accessible units?
No, 4361 Evanston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4361 Evanston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4361 Evanston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4361 Evanston Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4361 Evanston Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College