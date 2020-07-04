4360 Bellchime Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

This charming brick-accented ranch sits on a lot backing to a scenic view of a pond and woods beyond. Features such as vaulted ceilings and abundant windows provide natural lighting throughout. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath floor plan includes an open great room with a fireplace and TV niche, and the kitchen with stainless steel appliances has a breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. The 3rd bedroom with French doors is also ideal for use as an office or den. This home offers plenty of storage with walk-in closets in all bedrooms and a spacious laundry room with shelving.



Rental Insurance Required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.