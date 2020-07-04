All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4360 Bellchime Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4360 Bellchime Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4360 Bellchime Drive

4360 Bellchime Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4360 Bellchime Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This charming brick-accented ranch sits on a lot backing to a scenic view of a pond and woods beyond. Features such as vaulted ceilings and abundant windows provide natural lighting throughout. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath floor plan includes an open great room with a fireplace and TV niche, and the kitchen with stainless steel appliances has a breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. The 3rd bedroom with French doors is also ideal for use as an office or den. This home offers plenty of storage with walk-in closets in all bedrooms and a spacious laundry room with shelving.

Rental Insurance Required.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 Bellchime Drive have any available units?
4360 Bellchime Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4360 Bellchime Drive have?
Some of 4360 Bellchime Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4360 Bellchime Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4360 Bellchime Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 Bellchime Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4360 Bellchime Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4360 Bellchime Drive offer parking?
No, 4360 Bellchime Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4360 Bellchime Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4360 Bellchime Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 Bellchime Drive have a pool?
No, 4360 Bellchime Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4360 Bellchime Drive have accessible units?
No, 4360 Bellchime Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 Bellchime Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4360 Bellchime Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College