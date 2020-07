Amenities

This home is perfect and close to highway access, shopping, and restaurants. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been fully updated with new carpet, hardwood flooring,and paint throughout. Eat-in kitchen and fence end backyard makes this home prefect for family gatherings. You don't want to miss out on this opportunity!! To be put on a holding list email property manager at: erik@pmimeridian.com