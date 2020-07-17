4254 Crittenden Ave 4256

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near South Broadripple - Property Id: 306785



Great Location Near Downtown, Broadripple and the State Fair. Within walking distance from brand new Red Line.

1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Nice Hardwood Floors. Brand new efficient A/C unit. Updated gray paint. Privacy fence in backyard.



No smoking. Pets considered upon approval. Additional $25 monthly fee for animals. $2400 monthly household income required.



Immediate Occupancy available. 12 month lease.



*Pictures are of other unit. Units are almost identical.



