Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4254 Crittenden Ave 4256

4254 Crittenden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4254 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near South Broadripple - Property Id: 306785

Great Location Near Downtown, Broadripple and the State Fair. Within walking distance from brand new Red Line.
1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Nice Hardwood Floors. Brand new efficient A/C unit. Updated gray paint. Privacy fence in backyard.

No smoking. Pets considered upon approval. Additional $25 monthly fee for animals. $2400 monthly household income required.

Immediate Occupancy available. 12 month lease.

*Pictures are of other unit. Units are almost identical.

Link to Apply: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/817637
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306785
Property Id 306785

(RLNE5884255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How much should you be paying for rent?

