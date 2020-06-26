All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4220 Graceland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4220 Graceland Avenue
Last updated July 22 2019 at 3:58 PM

4220 Graceland Avenue

4220 Graceland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4220 Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home in Butler Tarkington offers upgrades throughout, while maintaining its original character. Original wood floors on the main level, it offers modern updates in the kitchen and second story bathrooms. The backyard is fully fenced, including a gate with alley access to extra off-street parking. Some upgrades include a kitchen remodel featuring butcher block countertops and brand new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher & gas stove. The washer and dryer are also included. Clean basement for additional storage space. It's .7 miles from Butler University's campus, & a 10 minute drive to IUPUI. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 Graceland Avenue have any available units?
4220 Graceland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 Graceland Avenue have?
Some of 4220 Graceland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 Graceland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Graceland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Graceland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 Graceland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4220 Graceland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4220 Graceland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4220 Graceland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4220 Graceland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Graceland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4220 Graceland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4220 Graceland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4220 Graceland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Graceland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 Graceland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College