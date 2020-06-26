4220 Graceland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home in Butler Tarkington offers upgrades throughout, while maintaining its original character. Original wood floors on the main level, it offers modern updates in the kitchen and second story bathrooms. The backyard is fully fenced, including a gate with alley access to extra off-street parking. Some upgrades include a kitchen remodel featuring butcher block countertops and brand new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher & gas stove. The washer and dryer are also included. Clean basement for additional storage space. It's .7 miles from Butler University's campus, & a 10 minute drive to IUPUI. Schedule your tour today!