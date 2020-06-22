All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3927 E 12th St

3927 E 12th St · No Longer Available
Location

3927 E 12th St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c98b851085 ---- If you are looking for a nice spot in Little Flower with affordable price tag, look no further! Detached garage and unfinished basement for the stuff you don't need everyday, hardwoods throughout, air conditioning, stove and fridge provided. This house will not last long, so make your appointment now!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 E 12th St have any available units?
3927 E 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3927 E 12th St have?
Some of 3927 E 12th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3927 E 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
3927 E 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 E 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3927 E 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 3927 E 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 3927 E 12th St does offer parking.
Does 3927 E 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3927 E 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 E 12th St have a pool?
No, 3927 E 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 3927 E 12th St have accessible units?
No, 3927 E 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 E 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3927 E 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
