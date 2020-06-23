All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

3818 Central Ave A

3818 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3818 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Fully Renovated & Furnished: 2 bed on Bus Line - Property Id: 32158

Modern Renovated beautiful apartment in a classic brick building updated with modern finishes.

Take advantage of this GREAT offer.

Each unit has a designated parking space, washer & dryer in the unit, hard wood floors and a cool, relaxed vibe. You must see to appreciate.

This is ONLY furnished. We are accepting long and short-term renters (30 Days to 1 year). Reach out for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/32158
Property Id 32158

(RLNE5396396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 Central Ave A have any available units?
3818 Central Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 Central Ave A have?
Some of 3818 Central Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 Central Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
3818 Central Ave A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 Central Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3818 Central Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 3818 Central Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 3818 Central Ave A does offer parking.
Does 3818 Central Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3818 Central Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 Central Ave A have a pool?
No, 3818 Central Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 3818 Central Ave A have accessible units?
No, 3818 Central Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 Central Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 Central Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
