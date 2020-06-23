3818 Central Ave A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Fully Renovated & Furnished: 2 bed on Bus Line - Property Id: 32158



Modern Renovated beautiful apartment in a classic brick building updated with modern finishes.



Take advantage of this GREAT offer.



Each unit has a designated parking space, washer & dryer in the unit, hard wood floors and a cool, relaxed vibe. You must see to appreciate.



This is ONLY furnished. We are accepting long and short-term renters (30 Days to 1 year). Reach out for more information.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/32158

Property Id 32158



(RLNE5396396)