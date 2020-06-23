3818 Central Ave A

Amenities
Fully Renovated & Furnished: 2 bed on Bus Line - Property Id: 32158
Modern Renovated beautiful apartment in a classic brick building updated with modern finishes.
Take advantage of this GREAT offer.
Each unit has a designated parking space, washer & dryer in the unit, hard wood floors and a cool, relaxed vibe. You must see to appreciate.
This is ONLY furnished. We are accepting long and short-term renters (30 Days to 1 year). Reach out for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/32158
