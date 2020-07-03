3760 Adams St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!!! See Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.



Come to check out this freshly updated 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home on Eastside Indianapolis. The home has a large yard. Ready for your kids to play or for great entertainment. It features fresh, bright paint throughout. Every room is spacious enough to accommodate your family and to entertain. A large eat-in kitchen.



Please Note: Tenant must supply their own kitchen appliances. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance is required.



Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1825800196



To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/848161?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*