Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3760 Adams St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3760 Adams St

3760 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

3760 Adams Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!!! See Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.

Come to check out this freshly updated 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home on Eastside Indianapolis. The home has a large yard. Ready for your kids to play or for great entertainment. It features fresh, bright paint throughout. Every room is spacious enough to accommodate your family and to entertain. A large eat-in kitchen.

Please Note: Tenant must supply their own kitchen appliances. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance is required.

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1825800196

To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/848161?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 Adams St have any available units?
3760 Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3760 Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
3760 Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3760 Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 3760 Adams St offer parking?
No, 3760 Adams St does not offer parking.
Does 3760 Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3760 Adams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 Adams St have a pool?
No, 3760 Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 3760 Adams St have accessible units?
No, 3760 Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3760 Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3760 Adams St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3760 Adams St does not have units with air conditioning.

