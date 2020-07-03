3707 N Oxford St

Amenities

This great 3 bedroom and 1 full bathroom ranch style home is move in ready and has tons of perks. As you enter the home you are greeted with gorgeous hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. The kitchen is just perfect with its all white cabinets and a stove and fridge are provided. The bathroom has been recently updated and offers a great tile tub surround. Lost of updates like new light fixtures and blinds provided. Additional perks include an unfinished basement, washer and dryer hook-ups and central air. Outside there are two car ports and a storage shed as well.



Stove and Fridge included!



Security deposit = $750



Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer.



Possible alarm system for use by resident (all connection, maintenance and fees paid by resident if they chose to utilize it).



Call the school directly to verify the district.

Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



