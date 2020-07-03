All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3707 N Oxford St

3707 North Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3707 North Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9af81e5010 ----
This great 3 bedroom and 1 full bathroom ranch style home is move in ready and has tons of perks. As you enter the home you are greeted with gorgeous hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. The kitchen is just perfect with its all white cabinets and a stove and fridge are provided. The bathroom has been recently updated and offers a great tile tub surround. Lost of updates like new light fixtures and blinds provided. Additional perks include an unfinished basement, washer and dryer hook-ups and central air. Outside there are two car ports and a storage shed as well.

Stove and Fridge included!

Security deposit = $750

Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer.

Possible alarm system for use by resident (all connection, maintenance and fees paid by resident if they chose to utilize it).

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

Basement For Storage
Blinds Provided
Pets Allowed
Storage Shed
Stove
W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 N Oxford St have any available units?
3707 N Oxford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 N Oxford St have?
Some of 3707 N Oxford St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 N Oxford St currently offering any rent specials?
3707 N Oxford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 N Oxford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3707 N Oxford St is pet friendly.
Does 3707 N Oxford St offer parking?
Yes, 3707 N Oxford St offers parking.
Does 3707 N Oxford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 N Oxford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 N Oxford St have a pool?
No, 3707 N Oxford St does not have a pool.
Does 3707 N Oxford St have accessible units?
No, 3707 N Oxford St does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 N Oxford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 N Oxford St does not have units with dishwashers.

