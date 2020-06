Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3650 Laurel Cherry Ln Available 04/19/20 3 Bedroom Ranch in Franklin Township - This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath brick ranch is located in Moeller Estates at Wildwood Farms. Foyer leads into the large family room that is open to the eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, kitchen has laminate wood floors and a new range and dishwasher; 9' ceilings make the living area seem even more spacious; master suite with a walk-in closet; and great backyard!



Pets will be considered with an additional $400 deposit (per pet) and $35/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



**Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we are not able to show this property until April 6th. Please contact us if you would like a video of the property or if you have further questions.**



(RLNE4095666)