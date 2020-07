Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The deposit moves you in! March rent is FREE! Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is move in ready! Amazing wood flooring throughout. Freshly painted with neutral paint and white trim. Stove and refrigerator are included. Unfinished basement for storage. Large yard and pet friendly. Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.