3568 West Perry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Ranch Home with Large Updated Kitchen featuring New Cabinetry and All Appliances Included! Updated Bathroom, Stunning Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring and New Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones Throughout. Features a Large Master Bedroom, Living Room and Laundry Room with Full Size Washer and Dryer Included! (Please note: maintenance on washer/dryer, if ever needed, will be resident's responsibility) Enjoy Good Times with Family and Friends in the Fully Fenced Back Yard. Easy Access to Interstates, Shopping and Dining, Close to Buffer Golf Course, Less than 15 minutes to the Indianapolis International Airport, and Just 15 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City Has to Offer!



Gas and Electric Home.



This home has a gas dryer hook up.



Decatur Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.