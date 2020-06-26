All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:09 AM

3568 West Perry Street

3568 West Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

3568 West Perry Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Ranch Home with Large Updated Kitchen featuring New Cabinetry and All Appliances Included! Updated Bathroom, Stunning Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring and New Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones Throughout. Features a Large Master Bedroom, Living Room and Laundry Room with Full Size Washer and Dryer Included! (Please note: maintenance on washer/dryer, if ever needed, will be resident's responsibility) Enjoy Good Times with Family and Friends in the Fully Fenced Back Yard. Easy Access to Interstates, Shopping and Dining, Close to Buffer Golf Course, Less than 15 minutes to the Indianapolis International Airport, and Just 15 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City Has to Offer!

Gas and Electric Home.

This home has a gas dryer hook up.

Decatur Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3568 West Perry Street have any available units?
3568 West Perry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3568 West Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
3568 West Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3568 West Perry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3568 West Perry Street is pet friendly.
Does 3568 West Perry Street offer parking?
No, 3568 West Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 3568 West Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3568 West Perry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3568 West Perry Street have a pool?
No, 3568 West Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 3568 West Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 3568 West Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3568 West Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3568 West Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3568 West Perry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3568 West Perry Street does not have units with air conditioning.

