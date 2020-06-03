3554 Central Avenue

Amenities

A fully furnished 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home. All one needs to do is bring their luggage. It includes furniture, linens, dishes & more. The owner pays for all utilities, cable, internet & lawn maintenance. Other features in this traditional home include: a separate living/ dining room, kitchen, breakfast rm all appliances, an unfinished basement w/a washer & dryer, hardwood flrs, crown molding, leaded glass windows, arched doorways, built-in bookshelves, linen closet, large back patio & more.