Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3554 Central Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:04 PM

3554 Central Avenue

3554 Central Avenue · (317) 255-7285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3554 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3154 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
A fully furnished 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home. All one needs to do is bring their luggage. It includes furniture, linens, dishes & more. The owner pays for all utilities, cable, internet & lawn maintenance. Other features in this traditional home include: a separate living/ dining room, kitchen, breakfast rm all appliances, an unfinished basement w/a washer & dryer, hardwood flrs, crown molding, leaded glass windows, arched doorways, built-in bookshelves, linen closet, large back patio & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3554 Central Avenue have any available units?
3554 Central Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3554 Central Avenue have?
Some of 3554 Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3554 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3554 Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3554 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3554 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3554 Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 3554 Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3554 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3554 Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3554 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 3554 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3554 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3554 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3554 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3554 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.
