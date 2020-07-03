All apartments in Indianapolis
3543 Birchwood Avenue

Location

3543 Birchwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
This showstopper won't last long. Historic home with a modern touch located south of Broad Ripple. Multiple breweries, food joints, and parks within biking distance of the home. No detail was spared in this complete home renovation. You'll see updates in every room. You'll love the beautiful chef-inspired kitchen with eyecatching countertops, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The home features the original hardwood floors and large open spaces. It features a large front porch that will be a great place to sit and enjoy the coming spring days. View it before it is too late!

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2220720140

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1271014?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3543 Birchwood Avenue have any available units?
3543 Birchwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3543 Birchwood Avenue have?
Some of 3543 Birchwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3543 Birchwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3543 Birchwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3543 Birchwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3543 Birchwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3543 Birchwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 3543 Birchwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3543 Birchwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3543 Birchwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3543 Birchwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3543 Birchwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3543 Birchwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3543 Birchwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3543 Birchwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3543 Birchwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

