Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly range oven refrigerator

3 bedroom, 1 bath home located near 34th & Keystone is move in ready! New paint throughout, Open living and dining room with large kitchen and laundry room. Refrigerator and stove are included and will be delivered at move in. We are pet friendly. Schedule your tour today. We accept Section 8 vouchers.