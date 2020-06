Amenities

Beautiful updated 4 BR/2.5 BA two-story home located close to I-74/Post Rd exit. Home has fully fenced-in back yard. Home has new frieze carpet pithing the last year, interior paint, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel lighting and hardware, newer kitchen and bath cabinets and counter tops, faucets, ceramic tile and high end laminate flooring. Property is a must see.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP RENTAL



4 Bedrooms

2.5 Baths



No smoking

Unfurnished

Some dogs allowed with approval

No cats