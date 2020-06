Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom ranch home in Warren Township. This home has been newly remodeled and features new carpet, flooring, and paint. The home features an open floor plan between the spacious living room and eat in kitchen. Kitchen has new granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, and all kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Home also features a spacious two car garage and deck perfect for entertaining. Home is seated on a great lot with no neighbors behind you.