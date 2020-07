Amenities

Cute single-family home in the Butler/Tarkington neighborhood. This house was just completely renovated. Basement w/washer+dryer hook-up. Hardwood floors and carpet. All new kitchen w/fridge, stove and in-sinkerator. New cabinets, countertops, floor. Great big backyard. This is a must see!!! Has Central air and covered front porch. Minutes from Broadripple, downtown and the Monon. Call or text 317-794-2064 to schedule a showing.



