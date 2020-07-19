All apartments in Indianapolis
3224 Lupine Dr.
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

3224 Lupine Dr.

3224 Lupine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3224 Lupine Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

INDIANAPOLIS: 34th & High School Rd.
Two- Story Condo has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, living room, dining room & kitchen. Living room and dining room is open to Kitchen and Dining room has Ceiling Fan. Other Features include: Balcony, Storm door, Sliding glass door to balony, Hardwood floors thru-out, 1 car shared garage and storage area in garage. ALL ELECTRIC

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove & Refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric and Water
Tenant Pays: Water and electric
Landlord pays: Trash and sewer.

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

(RLNE3791592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

