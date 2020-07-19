3224 Lupine Dr.

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
INDIANAPOLIS: 34th & High School Rd.
Two- Story Condo has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, living room, dining room & kitchen. Living room and dining room is open to Kitchen and Dining room has Ceiling Fan. Other Features include: Balcony, Storm door, Sliding glass door to balony, Hardwood floors thru-out, 1 car shared garage and storage area in garage. ALL ELECTRIC
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove & Refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric and Water
Tenant Pays: Water and electric
Landlord pays: Trash and sewer.
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
(RLNE3791592)