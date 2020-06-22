All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

320 FIREHOUSE Place

320 Firehouse Place · (317) 502-2232
Location

320 Firehouse Place, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2280 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Light Filled 3 Story Townhome. 3 Bedroom 3 FULL Baths. One Bedroom and full bath on lower level. Living Room, Family Room w gas fireplace and Newly Updated Kitchen on main level. Balcony off Kitchen. Fully Remodeled in 2017 with All new hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen and new bathrooms with added walk in showers. 2 Large Bedrooms Upstairs - each with Full Baths and Walk In Closets. 2 Car Garage. Within Walking distance to 24 Hour Needler's Grocery, Whole Foods, Cultural Trail, Shopping and Restaurants. Townhome faces Gated Community Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 FIREHOUSE Place have any available units?
320 FIREHOUSE Place has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 FIREHOUSE Place have?
Some of 320 FIREHOUSE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 FIREHOUSE Place currently offering any rent specials?
320 FIREHOUSE Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 FIREHOUSE Place pet-friendly?
No, 320 FIREHOUSE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 320 FIREHOUSE Place offer parking?
Yes, 320 FIREHOUSE Place does offer parking.
Does 320 FIREHOUSE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 FIREHOUSE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 FIREHOUSE Place have a pool?
No, 320 FIREHOUSE Place does not have a pool.
Does 320 FIREHOUSE Place have accessible units?
No, 320 FIREHOUSE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 320 FIREHOUSE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 FIREHOUSE Place has units with dishwashers.
