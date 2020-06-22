320 FIREHOUSE Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Light Filled 3 Story Townhome. 3 Bedroom 3 FULL Baths. One Bedroom and full bath on lower level. Living Room, Family Room w gas fireplace and Newly Updated Kitchen on main level. Balcony off Kitchen. Fully Remodeled in 2017 with All new hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen and new bathrooms with added walk in showers. 2 Large Bedrooms Upstairs - each with Full Baths and Walk In Closets. 2 Car Garage. Within Walking distance to 24 Hour Needler's Grocery, Whole Foods, Cultural Trail, Shopping and Restaurants. Townhome faces Gated Community Park.