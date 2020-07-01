317 East 47th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Short term rental (3-4 months) available for this gorgeous Meridian Kessler home in quiet location. Situated on 47th Street, this 4 BR/2 Full bath home has the perfect mix of updates & original character. You will love the covered front porch & new rear deck overlooking fully fenced backyard. Newer 2 car detached garage. Updated kitchen w/quartz countertops, painted cabs, custom tile backsplash & new floor. 2 BR on main & 2BR upstairs w/bonus rm (could be 5th bdrm). Beautiful sunroom on main, formal LR, & dining room. Great natural light throughout. Finished LL w/family room, laundry, & large storage room. This house is well maintained and move-in ready. Close to schools, restaurants, & shopping. Currently in CFI70 preferred area.