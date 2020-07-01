All apartments in Indianapolis
317 East 47th Street

317 East 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

317 East 47th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Short term rental (3-4 months) available for this gorgeous Meridian Kessler home in quiet location. Situated on 47th Street, this 4 BR/2 Full bath home has the perfect mix of updates & original character. You will love the covered front porch & new rear deck overlooking fully fenced backyard. Newer 2 car detached garage. Updated kitchen w/quartz countertops, painted cabs, custom tile backsplash & new floor. 2 BR on main & 2BR upstairs w/bonus rm (could be 5th bdrm). Beautiful sunroom on main, formal LR, & dining room. Great natural light throughout. Finished LL w/family room, laundry, & large storage room. This house is well maintained and move-in ready. Close to schools, restaurants, & shopping. Currently in CFI70 preferred area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 East 47th Street have any available units?
317 East 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 East 47th Street have?
Some of 317 East 47th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 East 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 East 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 East 47th Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 East 47th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 317 East 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 317 East 47th Street offers parking.
Does 317 East 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 East 47th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 East 47th Street have a pool?
No, 317 East 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 East 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 317 East 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 East 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 East 47th Street has units with dishwashers.

